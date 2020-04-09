Coronavirus Cases Cross 1.5 Million Mark Worldwide, Death Toll Reaches 89,427

The coronavirus infection which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year has now spiralled out to infect 1.5 million people worldwide. Out of the total 15,29,974 positive cases, more than 89,427 have died while nearly 3,37,276 have recovered. The pandemic currently affects 192 countries and territories.

US worst affected

The United States of America continues to remain the worst affect nation with a total of 4,35,160 positive cases and 14,797 deaths. America is followed by Spain which is the worst affected country across Europe. Spain has till now reported 1,52,446 cases and 15,238 deaths. Meanwhile, other majorly infected nations- Italy, Germany and France- are reportedly struggling with recession. Italy has till now reported 1,39,422 cases of COVID-19 and 17,669 deaths, followed by Germany where infected cases rose to 1,13,296 and death toll spiked to 2,349. France which is planning to extend its lockdown reported over 1,12,950 cases and 10,869 deaths.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: Indian Railways Produce 6 Lakh Masks, 41,000 Litres Of Hand Sanitisers

Read: Ajay, Akshay, Shahid Laud Mumbai Police Amid Coronavirus; Say 'Indebted, As Always'

On the other hand, China with nearly 81,865 cases and 3,335 deaths is now facing dangers of the second wave of infection after the number of imported and asymptomatic cases have risen in recent times. Meanwhile, the UK, which is grappling with a shortage of ventilators has reported 60,733 positive cases and 7,097 deaths. In Eurasia, Turkey which saw the fastest rise in infection has reported 38,226 cases and 812 deaths. Rate of infection has comparatively slowed down in pacific nations of Australia and New Zealand which have reported 6,104 and 1,239 cases respectively.

Image: AP

Read: Coronavirus Crisis Could Force Half A Billion People Into Poverty Worldwide: Report

Read: Coronavirus UK: London Mayor Slams Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho For 'endangering Lives'