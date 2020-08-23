Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 800,000 Worldwide As Nations Struggle To Contain Pandemic

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus tally, the global death toll from the COVID-19 infections has crossed 800,000 on August 23. As per international media reports, several countries are stepping up restrictions in order to curb the spread of the disease. Western European countries like Spain, Italy Germany, and France had been badly affected by the COVID-19 sparking fears of a possibility of resurgence.

Over 23 million cases

The number of deaths worldwide has doubled to just over 800,000 since June 6, which accounts for 100,000 fatalities in the last 17 days. As per reports, more than 23 million cases have been confirmed across the world. South Korea is the latest country in Asia to announce that it would ramp up lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of virus. According to the tally, South America is the worst affected region with more than half of the global fatalities reported from US, Brazil, Mexico. The UN health agency reportedly said that the world would be able to come out of the pandemic in less than two years.

The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology, so we hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years".

As the coronavirus contagion continues to tighten its grip on the United States, the country has reported more deaths related to COVID-19 than anywhere else in the world and moreover, the updated models forecast 20,000 more Americans could die in just next three weeks. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report which predicts 187,000 to 205,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by September 12.

(Image credit: AP)