Coronavirus Cases Rising At Speed Of One Lakh New Infections Per Day

Despite governmental measures, the threat of coronavirus does not seem to reduce. In fact, it is only rising in some of the most populous nations in the world. The respiratory infection which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now spiralled out to infect 66,42,295 and kill 3,91,295 across 188 nations. Meanwhile, a new report has revealed that cases of COVID-19 are rising a rate of more than 1,00,000 per day.

According to the report, the surge is concentrated in densely populated and low-income nations across Latin America, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa. The report is particularly bad for nations such as Mexico, Russia, India which were initially comparatively immune to the infection but now stand equal to the European nations.

The condition is particularly bad in Brazil where the debate between leaders over the possible cure of illness has intensified. According to John Hopkins University, the Latin American nation has reported 6,14,941 cases until now. Meanwhile, the country’s death toll has surged to 34,021, making it stand behind only, United States and the UK in a number of fatalities.

COVID-19 spread across the world

In India, where the Narendra Modi led government is looking forward to bringing life back to normal, cases are surging at an exceptional rate. On a 5 June, the country reported over 9,000 cases for the second-day straight taking the death toll to 6,368. Meanwhile, the Indian states recorded 2,27,029 total positive cases making it the 7th worst-hit nation.

Meanwhile, Russia and Mexico, two major countries, are now bracing for tough weeks with coronavirus infection has touched a new high. Mexico, where healthcare care officials are now battling public suspicion over fears of spreading the virus, has reported over 1,05,680 cases and fatalities 12,545 fatalities as of now.

On the other hand, Russia, which shares its border with China, has reported 4,40,538 positive cases to become the third-worst hit nation in the world. The Asian giant, which was recently aided by the US in its fight against coronavirus has reported over 5,376 fatalities.

