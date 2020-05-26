Coronavirus Crisis: Massive Anti-government Protests Erupt In Ecuador Against Job Cuts

Across Ecuador, protesters erupted on the streets on May 25 against President Lenin Moreno's drastic economic measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Demonstrators in thousands, waving flags and banners and shouting anti-government slogans were seen in the highland capital Quito opposing the government’s economic response and major cuts in public spending, as per the reports.

Last week, the president of Ecuador announced the closure of some state-owned companies and cuts to public sector salaries as the country struggled to deal with its economy in shackles, wherein over 150,000 jobs were lost, according to reports. Wearing protective face masks, demonstrators were also held in the second city of Guayaquil, participating in the protests organized by trade unions and social organisations. One of the worst impacted, the city of Guayaquil last month dealt with the outbreak on such a widescale that health facilities were run out of capacity and morgues were so overwhelmed that hundreds of bodies were either unburied or lost, as per local media reports.

The leader of a trade union in the city was quoted saying that if the coronavirus did not kill the people of Ecuador, the government will, a news agency reported. On Twitter, the mayor of Quito, Jorge Yundo Machado said, “Let's look for different ways to protest, but not in person," adding that there was a "high risk of contagion, we are in a health emergency". Further, he urged people to let “good sense” prevail, noting that the nation was under a health emergency.

Massive anti-government protests in #Ecuadorpic.twitter.com/BsV1Rx14FG — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) May 25, 2020

Pandemic cost economy at least $8 billion

Interior Minister María Paula Romo reportedly said that at least an estimated 4,000 took part in demonstrations nationwide, and one policeman was injured. Meanwhile, in the epicenter of Ecuador's health crisis, the union leaders said, hundreds marched through the city in large crowds unstoppable, local media reported. Head of the county's largest union, the Unitary Front of Workers (FUT), Mecias Tatamuez, was quoted saying that the protest is necessary because the government was firing workers to avoid making the wealthier stratum pay.

South America's worst-hit nation per capita ordered the closure of Ecuadoran embassies, a reduction in diplomatic staff, and scrapped seven-state companies as part of measures designed to save some $4 billion as per President Moreno’s orders, as per media reports. Ecuador's government said in a statement that the pandemic had so far cost the economy at least $8 billion, and drastic measures such liquidation of the TAME airline had to be taken.

