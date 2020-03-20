Amid Coronavirus Scare, Daughter Designs Hilarious Flyers To Keep Father Indoors

With many countries announcing a lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, a woman from New York has used a creative method to keep her father home as elderly people are the most vulnerable to the disease. The woman named Lizzie Logan designed a flyer where she urged people to send her father home if they spot him somewhere in the open. In the flyer the woman wrote that her 70-year-old father keeps going out despite the advice by health authorities to stay at home.

Lizzie Logan wrote that her father is not sick but she wants him to be at home to avoid contraction. She also said that people can feel free to yell at him if they spot him somewhere and informed that he responds to the name Peter. The post has garnered more than 2,800 likes on Twitter since Lizzie uploaded it on March 16.

SAN FRANCISCO: HELP ME KEEP MY DAD AT HOME



he's not sick or anything he's just old and stubborn and keeps trying to go places and do things even though we're all supposed to be at home



if you spot him, feel free to yell at him! we can do this! pic.twitter.com/qv6K6h6YhB — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) March 16, 2020

should we start a "SAVE THE BOOMERS" campaign like they did for pandas? do we keep them in captivity for their own health, knowing they will die in the wild? — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) March 16, 2020

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 10,000 lives across the world and has infected nearly 2,45,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 17 the combined death toll stands at 5,520. Italy has now surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak.

