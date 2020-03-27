Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In Germany Crosses 280, Total Cases At 47,278

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has climbed by nearly 6,000 over the past 24 hours to 47,278, with the death toll reaching 281, the Robert Koch Institute said on March 27. According to the institute's data, the largest numbers were recorded in Bavaria (9,481), North Rhine-Westphalia (9,235) and Baden-Wurttemberg (8,161). Berlin had 1,955 cases.

New measures

As of March 26 morning, the Robert Koch Institute, which is part of the German Health Ministry and tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation, had confirmed a total of 36,508 coronavirus cases and 198 fatalities. Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of case numbers. Germany is about to unveil new measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus, in what analysts are describing as a “game-changer” for a country that’s the leader of fiscal prudence.

Read: Germany Sends Plane To Rescue Stranded Tourists From Nepal

Read: Viswanathan Anand Stuck In Germany Courtesy Of India's April 15 Travel Ban: Report

The fiscal stimulus comes at a time when Italy is tightening its lockdown after the death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 5,000, and Spain decided to extend its emergency state until April 11. Europe has been the epicenter of the coronavirus since mid-March, with more new confirmed cases than anywhere else in the world. Germany is planning to increase borrowing by as much as 150 billion euros ($160 billion) this year as well as to pass a 156 billion euro ($167 billion) supplementary budget. The government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel is also setting up a 500-billion-euro bailout fund to take stakes in critical industries, according to various media reports.

Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 22,000 lives across the world and has infected nearly 4,88,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week, however, Italy and Spain have surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

France and the United States have also joined the list of countries that have recorded more than 1,000 deaths due to coronavirus.

Read:Germany Increases Its Coronavirus Test Rate To 5,00,000 A Week

Read:Cabinet Approves MOU Between India And Germany To Enhance Railway Sector

(Image credit: AP)