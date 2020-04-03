Coronavirus: Google To Allow Some Advertisers To Run Pandemic Related Ads

Amid the unprecedented deadly outbreak of coronavirus, American multinational technology company, Google is now planning to lift the ban of advertisements related to COVID-19 on its platforms. According to international reports, as the global death toll of the virus crosses 53,000, Alphabet Inc’s Google will allow some of its clients to run ads by changing its limitation policy around “sensitive events” which it now plans on extending to political organisations.

The new policy was laid out in a memo to its advertising clients on April 2 and was seen by international news agency which said that Google will start allowing government organisations, hospitals as well as other medical providers to run ads from this week. It also reportedly said that the entire plan for online ads from political organisations would be announced to the public in the upcoming days.

Google head of industry for elections, Mark Beatty reportedly said in the memo first reported by Axios that the company currently prohibits ads on the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus outbreak under Google’s policy of “Sensitive Events”. This policy is reportedly designed to shield the users uring crisis by blocking the ads that have the potential to capitalise on events similar to natural disasters. However, the COVID-19 outbreak according to Beatty is an “ongoing and important part” of day-to-day conversations and lives of the people including topics like political discourse for man advertisers in various sectors.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 53,238 lives worldwide as of April 3. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 204 countries and has infected at least 1,016,395 people. Out of the total infections, 213,133 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in the thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

