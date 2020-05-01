The coronavirus pandemic which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019, has now spiralled out to infect over 3,327,423 people out of which 1,052,610 have recovered. The lethal pandemic has also resulted in the death of 234,712 people. Meanwhile, a total of 1,385,828 have reported being positive across Europe making it the worst affected continent and total of 135,714 have died. Meanwhile, Oceania remains the least hit region with only 8348 infections and 112 deaths.

The United States of America, where ‘Free America’ protesters have now resorted to violence, continues to be the worst affected nation with a total of 1,095,304 cases and 63,871 deaths. It is followed by Spain which has reported 239,639 cases, 24,543 deaths and Italy with 205, 463 cases. However, there are a total of 33 nations and territories that have not reported even a single case of the COVID-19 till now.

Corona free nations

In Europe, Aland Islands, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands have been spared of the infection wherein in Latin America Bouvet Island, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands have reported zilch cases as of now. Meanwhile, Asian nations of North Korea, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have not been affected till now. In the continent of Africa, Africa British Indian Ocean Territory, Comoros, French Southern Territories, Lesotho, Saint Helena.

In Oceania, American Samoa, Christmas Island, Cocos Keeling) Islands Cook Islands Heard Island and McDonald Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Norfolk Island, Palau, Pitcairn, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, United States Minor Outlying Islands, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna Islands not reported any COVID-19 cases.

Just because a nation has not reported an infection does not necessarily mean there have been no cases. For instance, North Korea has not reported any coronavirus cases but it is bordered by China, Russia and South Korea, all countries dealing with a high number of cases, hinting that the virus may well have made it into the hermit nation.

