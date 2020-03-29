The Debate
Coronavirus Pandemic: Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Live Streams 'satsang' For Devotees

Rest of the World News

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a Hindu Temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been holding a webcast of weekly 'Satsang sabha' on Friday evenings.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: Hindu Temple live streams 'satsang' for devotees

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a Hindu Temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been holding a webcast of weekly 'Satsang sabha' on Friday evenings. According to reports, this decision was taken in an effort to help the faithful remain calm after religious services were suspended across the United Arab Emirates.

To aid the government efforts

As per reports, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Abu Dhabi released a statement that said they were voluntarily suspending all assemblies in an effort to assist the government’s efforts to contain the virus and support public health and safety. The temple further added that devotees could join them for their weekly prayers online at ‘sabha.mandir.ae’ every Friday at 4.

In another similar incidence, Rev Fr Ninan Philip, vicar and president of the St Thomas Indian Orthodox Church has reportedly said that while the doors of the church are closed, prayers and services were being held throughout the day by the priests who reside within the church. He also added that special prayers were being recited for the countless victims of the epidemic.

As per reports, the church has opened up an online portal on our official website and Facebook page and are utilizing it to live stream the mass to devotees. These streams have reportedly been attended by 25,000 members from all across the world. The United Arab Emirates has reported 468 positive coronavirus cases and two deaths. In an effort to combat the deadly virus UAE has made an official announcement that all malls and markets across the region will remain closed for two weeks. 

UAE’s Ministry of Interior and the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged people to stay indoors and allowed only the essential movements. It prohibited people from visiting hospitals, except when critical and in a state of emergency. It urged people to wear masks at all times when entering the hospital premises, as per state agency reports. 

First Published:
