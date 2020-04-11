Coronavirus In France: Nurse Argues With French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron was seen arguing with a nurse amidst the Coronavirus crisis in the country. The incident occurred with the President of France who made a surprise visit to a Paris hospital in the absence of media. France reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row.

In the video widely circulated on social media, Macron could be heard telling the medical staff, "I will not take responsibility for everything that was done before." This came in response to the nurse alleging deplorable healthcare facilities for professionals. Engulfed by the Coronavirus outbreak, Europe became the new epicenter, shifting the focus from China.

Here's the conversation between the health worker and the French President translated by international media. While perceived by some as a confrontation, netizens lauded the 'thriving democracy' of the country.

French President Macron: The end in the drop of the hospital pricings was before (inaudible). However, what is true is that we haven't compensated for the 15-year-long drop in the hospital pricing, you are right. I'd say you maybe haven't listened enough. But I will not take responsibility for everything that was done before.

Nurse: You know, these jobs, we do them because they are our vocation. We do that because we love people. We are a public hospital

French President Macron: You know I'm the only one in my family who isn't a health worker.

Nurse: We health workers are poor. And tomorrow we could be the ones lying in these beds. We would like to do this for us and for others, but with the lack of workers, we can't.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 95,813 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,607,912 people. Out of the total infections, 357,180 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

