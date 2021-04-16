Coronavirus Infection More Likely To Cause Blood Clots Than Vaccines: New Oxford Study

The University of Oxford has published its latest findings on rare blood clot risks which are caused post-COVID-19 infection and it is much more severe than the post-vaccine effect. The study shows that the rare blood clot is 100 times more harmful than normal and several times more dangerous than after vaccination. The rare blood clot is found to be Cerebral Venous Thrombosis (CVT) which is common following the infection. The under-30 age group has seen 30 per cent of such cases.

According to the findings, from the initial stage, the risk is 100 times higher however post-vaccination it is 8 to 10 times higher. The study is following the reports of a possible link between the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood-clot cases which have been flagged by several countries despite the jabs that have been marked safe and effective. One of the study authors Paul Harrison asked the question of the link between COVID-19 and blood-clot.

Current concluded theories

With this study, the team of Oxford has reached two conclusions including- Covid-19 increases the risk of Cerebral Venous Thrombosis (CVT) or the rare blood clot and with current vaccines, COVID-29 risk is higher than we realize, something to be taken into concern while balancing risks and advantages of the vaccine.

The study which is led by authors Professor Harrison and Dr Maxime Taquet from Oxford University's Department of Psychiatry and the NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre had the current conclusions after a comparison of a number of cases found after two weeks of COVID-19 diagnosis or first jab of vaccine and cases of CVT following influenza.

The findings are compiled with figures of cases found after COVID-19 diagnosis, COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna was taken, and after the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was taken.

However, the study on the matter is still going on and it is advised that every conclusion is drawn and worked upon cautiously. Further studies are required to ascertain whether infections happening due to COVID-19 and vaccine follow the same mechanism or not. The study conclusions come at a time when several countries have warned the usage of the vaccine and even halted the inoculation for a certain age.