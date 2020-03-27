Italian Police Seize 900 Unauthorized Coronavirus Test Kits Amid Pandemic Crisis

As leaders around the world are currently struggling to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with this comes the news of police seizing 900 unauthorized coronavirus test kits in Italy. In the southern Italian city of Reggio Calabria, police have detained 900 unauthorized coronavirus test kits, which have failed to have any legal validation and certification, and do not have any efficacy proven.

The financial police reportedly said that as a part of checks, in order to identify the cases of commercial fraud or fraudulent rises in the prices of medical services during the pandemic, the police has seized 900 unauthorized coronavirus test kits. The police seized the kits before they were delivered, as the checks showed that many people had already made bank transfers in order to purchase the uncertified products online.

The financial police reportedly said, that the sale of devices for which efficacy has not been proven, can seriously endanger public health and safety. The police added that any negative response of the test can hypothetically contribute to the spread of the virus. Italy, the epicenter of Europe's pandemic has by far the most deaths of any nation in the world. Italy has surpassed China in its numbers. Despite the toll, officials have also expressed cautious optimism that the spread of virus is starting to slow in the hard-hit north. Nevertheless, doctors warn that the actual number of Italy's positive cases is up to five times as high as the official count of 80,539, as per reports.

Death toll in Italy crosses 8k

Italy is the worst-affected country by coronavirus in the world as the deadly virus has claimed more than 8,000 lives in the country, which is double the number of fatalities in China. It is believed that as the testing for the disease has been limited to the people seeking hospital care, thousands of cases have certainly gone undetected. The coronavirus pandemic has been spreading drastically around the world. In the past few weeks, countries around the world have moved to a complete lockdown situation, where people are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible to contain the contagion. This has forced people to distance themselves socially.

