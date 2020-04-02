Coronavirus: LinkedIn Offers Free Job Postings For Critical Roles Amid Crisis

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, job searching platform Linkedin has begun offering free job postings for essential services and critical roles. According to reports, the critical roles will be companies in healthcare, supermarket, warehousing, freight delivery and disaster relief nonprofits. This step was taken in order to accelerate the hiring process for critical roles in the battle against the deadly coronavirus.

LinkedIn does its part

As per reports, LinkedIn will allow companies in healthcare (including mental health), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profits the ability to freely post jobs on their website as well as to find and hire people between April 1 and June 30.

According to reports, LinkedIn also claimed that it will help job seekers with the right set of skills quickly find open roles by promoting them on their website. In addition to this LinkedIn also revealed that it was offering access to ‘LinkedIn Talent Insights’ for three months so that companies can gain real-time data and identify critical healthcare professionals efficiently.

Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said “Every day we are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It’s clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles. That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now”.

Ruchee Anand further added that the company was committed to identifying new ways in which they could support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that the world was battling against. The coronavirus pandemic that began in China late last year has infected nearly a million people worldwide and killed 48,311 people globally.

