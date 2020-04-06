Coronavirus: Man Shot Dead In Philippines For Violating Lockdown

While the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has forced world leaders to intensify their precautionary measures to curb the spread, a 63-year-old man in the Philippines has been shot dead for violating isolation rules. According to international reports, the police said that the man threatened the village officials and the policemen with a scythe checkpoint assembled for COVID-19 outbreak. Apparently, the man is believed to be intoxicated with alcohol when he threatened the villagers as well as the police officials in Nasipit in the southern province of Agusan del Norte.

As of April 6, the Philippines has recorded at least 3,414 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 152 fatalities. However, according to the police report, the suspect was first cautioned by a worker in the village for not wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 spread. But that made the man furious who later uttered provocative words and then attacked the personnel with a scythe. Since the police officials failed to pacify the man, he was shot dead making it the first reported case of a police officer shooting a civilian who refused to follow coronavirus restrictions. This also came after Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte warned that he would order the police officials to shoot anyone who violated the rules set by the government to stem virus spread.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 69,480 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,274,346 people. Out of the total infections, 264,838 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

