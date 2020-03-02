Coronavirus Outbreak: Andorra confirms first case of deadly epidemic

Since being detected in China in December last year, the coronavirus has spread throughout the world. Recently, Andorra has reported the first case of coronavirus in the country. At least 136 people outside mainland China have died due to the virus. There are now over 89,000 confirmed virus cases worldwide.

Where is Andorra?

Andorra is officially called the Principality of Andorra and is a sovereign landlocked microstate located on the Iberian Peninsula. Andorra shares its borders with France to the north and Spain to the south. According to reports, Andorra is the sixth smallest nation in all of Europe and has an area of 468 square kilometres and a population of approximately 77,006 according to reports. Andorra la Vella is the highest capital city in Europe and is located at an elevation of 1,023 metres. The official language of the country is Catalan but Spanish, Portuguese and French are also commonly spoken.

No greeting kisses

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Switzerland's Health Minister Alain Berset reportedly said on March 1 that Swiss people should consider dropping the everyday greeting of kissing each other on the cheeks to avoid spreading of the deadly disease. While speaking to a Swiss local media outlet, Berset said that keeping one's distance socially is the best way to slow the spread of the virus. He further added that renouncing greeting kisses is a measure that should be seriously taken into consideration.

Even though Switzerland is a neighbouring country to Italy, it has fewer than 20 confirmed cases, however, the number is still rising. As per reports, the Swiss authorities have also introduced a ban on events to draw 1,000 people or more until March 15 in an effort to combat the coronavirus. Switzerland's other neighbouring country France has also advised against shaking hands because of the deadly virus outbreak.

