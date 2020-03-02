Coronavirus Outbreak: Daily Output Of Medical Masks In China Reaches 116 Million

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, that originated in China, the daily output of face masks has reached 116 million units, which is 12 times more than the figure reported on February 1 as the production continued. The official data revealed on March 2 that by the end of last month, the daily production capacity of masks witnessed a fivefold increase from February 1 to 110 million units that came in medical and non-medical calibers.

The Chinese news agency quoted the National Development and Reform Commission as saying that the constant hike in both capacity and output further narrowed the deficit in the supply of face masks. According to reports, as of February 29, the daily output of N95-rated medical masks reached 116 million units to ensure medical staff at the forefront battling the fatal virus are well-equipped.

Moreover, it is China which reportedly produces at least half of the world's masks with a daily output of 20 million masks before the epidemic rocked the mainland. The coronavirus spread made the country launch a massive production expansion to secure the supply amid escalating demand of masks for the protection against the virus which was discovered only in late December but has now claimed over 2,912 lives in the mainland.

China's ultra-fast line for medical masks

In China's southern province Guangdong, Guangzhou Xingshi Equipments Co Ltd which was a manufacturer of diapers and sanitary napkins converted one of its lines for fully-automated mask protection. According to local authorities, the line is believed to be ultra-fast and be among the world's fastest by producing 1,000 medical masks per minute or 1.4 million per day running non-stop.

Moreover, according to reports, since January 25, China's armed forces have dispatched over 4,000 medical professionals in three groups to the Chinese city of Wuhan which is considered to be the epicentre of the coronavirus which has now infected more than 89,000 people around the world. Earlier, the World Health Organisation had said that the world was facing a 'chronic shortage' of personal protective equipment.

(With agency inputs)