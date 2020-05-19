Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Recoveries Exceed 1.8 Million Mark

According to a tally by US-based John Hopkins University, the global coronavirus recoveries surpassed 1.8 million mark on May 19. The university data revealed that a total of 1,80,1461 people fought the battle against the virulent coronavirus disease. As per reports, the worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 4.82 million with more than 319,031 deaths recorded. Meanwhile, US continues to be worst hit region with highest number of infections and deaths with more than 1.5 million cases and over 90,000 fatalities. The UK has the second-highest death toll with 34,876 and Russia is the second country recording the highest cases with 299,941, as per John Hopkins tally.

READ: COVID-19 Will Lead To Cancellation Of Over 28 Million Surgeries Worldwide: Study

Health crisis across the globe

The entire world struggles to battle the COVID-19 pandemic which has not only caused a health crisis across the globe but also hit the world economy with several countries compelled to impose lockdown in order to arrest the spread of the virus. However, economies are now gradually trying to come out of the lockdown and find ways to live with the virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasised on the importance of navigating the “new normal” in the post-COVID era and finding a way to live with the virus. As much as the world might come to normalcy, it will never be the same as it was before the COVID-19 crisis. While many countries are 'flattening the curve', there are fears of a second wave of the virus, raising apprehensions on whether the coming times will ever be as they were pre-COVID.

READ: Global Death Toll Due To Coronavirus Tops 300,000 With 4.43 Million Cases Worldwide

According to a study, more than 28 million planned surgeries across the world could be cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic that will result in patients waiting for a long time to get cured of their health issues. The CovidSurg Collaborative a 120-country research initiative was formed to analyse the impact of the COVID-19 on surgeries and has found that a 12-week period of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19, 28.4 million elective surgeries all over the world will be cancelled or postponed, researchers reportedly said.

READ: Russia Overtakes Italy, UK In Coronavirus Cases, Third Highest Worldwide

READ: Microsoft's 'Reply All Storm Protection' Feature Now Functional Worldwide

(Image Credit: AP)