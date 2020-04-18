Coronavirus Cases In Japan Cross 10,000 As PM Abe Expands State Of Emergency

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Japan rose to 10,000 on April 18, international media reported citing Japanese authorities. This comes just a day after Japanese PM Shinzo Abe extended the 'State of Emergency' to the entire nation. Nearly, 935 people have recovered in the country till now.

Tokyo remains the worse hit

Abe has urged Japanese citizens to stay indoors as new cases hit the country's capital, Tokyo. The lockdown was also extended amidst rising fears that the Japanese health care system might fail in villages houses hundreds of elderly citizens. Earlier on April 7, PM has imposed a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other prefectures but on April 17, he extended it nationwide. According to reports, more than 200 people have died from the virus across Japan and the capital city of Tokyo remains the worse hit with over 201 new infections on April 17 alone. Another 181 confirmed cases were reported on April 18 in the city.

This comes as the Japanese leader has shown his support for WHO despite the US and other western powers accusing it of concealing COVID-19 information. He had asserted that the organisation was essential for fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the problems should be addressed once the crisis is contained.

Image credits: AP