Coronavirus outbreak: List of affected countries and confirmed cases

Deadly coronavirus which originated in Wuhan province in China has now developed in a deadly pandemic affecting more than 75,000 globally. In the latest development, the deadly virus has infected more than 75,600 people and killed 2126 people with all but 10 of those deaths in Mainland China. Here is the list of countries and confirmed cases reported.

Countries affected

Australia - 15

Australia has confirmed 15 cases of the virus as of February 19, including eight people who have recovered, according to the Australian government.

Belgium - 1

Belgium said on February 4 that one of nine Belgian citizens repatriated from Wuhan had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cambodia - 1

Cambodia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on January 27.

Canada - 8

Canada has confirmed eight cases of the coronavirus as of February 18 - three in the province of Ontario and five in British Columbia.

China - 74,651

As of February 19, a total of 74,185 people in mainland China were confirmed as having been infected with the virus, most of them in and around Wuhan. At least 2,004 people have died, China's national health commission said.

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed 10 cases.

Hong Kong reported its second death from the disease on February 19. Including the two deaths, Hong Kong has 65 confirmed cases of February 19.

Egypt - 1

Egypt's health ministry reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus on February 14. It is the first known case in Africa.

Finland - 1

A Chinese tourist who was admitted to hospital for tests was confirmed on January 29 as infected with the coronavirus.

France - 12

On February 15, France reported the first death in Europe - an 80-year-old Chinese tourist.

There are 12 confirmed cases in France, five of which are British citizens who had shared a chalet at a French ski resort with someone who had recently travelled to Singapore.

Germany - 16

Germany registered 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of February 19, a majority of those infected in the southern state of Bavaria.

India - 3

On February 3, a third positive case of the coronavirus was reported in India's southern state of Kerala, the country's health ministry said.

Iran - 5

Iran confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus on February 19. Hours later, health officials said the two patients had died.

Italy - 3

One of 56 Italians evacuated from Wuhan has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said on February 7, bringing the country's total number of cases to three.

On January 30, two Chinese tourists were reported as having tested positive for the virus.

Japan - 81 + 621

A total of 621 people on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama had tested positive for the virus as of February 20. Meanwhile, an elderly couple that was on the ship has died.

Japan's national tally is 81. An 80-year-old had also previously died from the virus.

Malaysia - 22

Malaysia on February 15 confirmed that a US passenger on a cruise ship that had been turned away by several countries had tested positive for the virus, bringing the country's total to 22.

On February 19, the country's health ministry said that 15 of the cases have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Nepal - 1

Nepal said on January 24 that a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Philippines - 3

Philippine health officials confirmed a third case of coronavirus on February 5.

Russia - 2

Russia reported two cases of coronavirus on January 31.

Singapore - 84

Singapore's health ministry said the city-state had 84 confirmed cases as of February 19.

South Korea - 104

South Korea has 104 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of February 20, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. One person has died.

Spain - 2

Spanish authorities confirmed the country's second case of coronavirus on February 9 - a British man in Mallorca.

Sri Lanka - 1

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case of coronavirus on January 27.

The patient was identified as a 43-year-old Chinese woman from Hubei province who had arrived in Sri Lanka as a tourist. S

Sweden - 1

On January 31, Sweden's Public Health Agency said a woman had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept in isolation at a hospital in southern Sweden.

Taiwan - 24

On February 20, Taiwan reported two new cases, bringing the total to 24.

On person has died in Taiwan from coronavirus, a 61-year-old man with underlying health issues.

Thailand - 35

Thailand had a total number of 35 confirmed cases as of February 19.

United Arab Emirates - 9

The UAE confirmed one new case on February 16, bringing the country's total to nine.

United Kingdom - 9

The UK confirmed one new case of coronavirus on February 12, taking the total number in the country to nine.

Eight of the nine people have left hospital having tested negatively twice for the virus, NHS England said on February 15.

United States - 15

The US had confirmed 15 cases of the virus as of February 17.

Vietnam - 16

On February 13, the health ministry confirmed the nation's sixteenth case of coronavirus. The Son Loi commune in Vinh Phuc was placed under a 14-day quarantine by Vietnamese authorities on February 13.

