Coronavirus Outbreak: Sri Lanka Arrests Nearly 340 People For Defying Curfew

Sri Lankan authorities arrested nearly 340 people for defying a nationwide curfew imposed by the government to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus. According to the reports, a total of 338 people were apprehended for drinking at public places, keeping restaurants open, and selling merchandise among others.

Most of the arrests were made for people loitering on the roads despite the announcement of a curfew by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 20. The Sri Lankan President announced a nationwide curfew on Friday which was supposed to be lifted on Monday, March 23, but has been extended in certain areas.

According to the President’s Media Division, the curfew has now been extended till 6.00am (local time) on March 24 for Colombo, Puttalam, and Gampaha districts and will be reimposed at 2.00pm (local time). In other areas, however, the curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am (local time) on March 23 and will be reimposed at 2.00pm (local time) on the same day.

Sri Lanka has reported around 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus and no fatalities due to the infection but growing cases across the world forced the island nation to take an immediate and aggressive step to contain the spread. Over 13,500 deaths have been reported worldwide with more than 3 lakh confirm cases of coronavirus.

Measures to combat COVID-19

Countries around the world including India have started taking stringent measures to contain the spread and flatten the curve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to follow self-imposed Janata Curfew from 7.00am to 9.00pm on Sunday, March 22, as an initiative to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. The message has resonated well with the citizens and major public places and streets wore an empty look.

International organisations have also started campaigns and funding to assist countries with relief material and support businesses. The World Bank Group has approved an increased $14 billion package to help companies and countries prevent, detect, and respond to the rapid spread of Coronavirus. The original response package of $12 billion announced on March 3 included $6 billion in financing by the World Bank to strengthen health systems and another $6 billion by IFC to help provide a lifeline for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

(With PTI inputs)