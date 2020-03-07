Coronavirus Outbreak: Two Apartment Buildings Quarantined In South Korea

After dozens of residents tested positive, two South Korean apartment buildings have been quarantined. According to reports, the apartment buildings are heavily occupied by members of a religious sect that has been linked to most of the country's coronavirus cases. The announcement of the quarantine was made by authorities on March 7.

Residential buildings quarantined

The announcement comes just after the country announced two new deaths due to the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 44. The authorities also announced 448 infections, this takes the total number of cases to 7,041.

As per reports, the apartment complexes that have been put under quarantine are located in Daegu, which is the country's fourth-largest city and the epicentre of the coronavirus cases in South Korea. The buildings house 140 people, 94 of which are members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The Shincheonji has also been referred to ads a cult and is linked to most of the coronavirus cases in the country.

As per reports, the two apartment buildings are examples of the first residential community to be isolated over the outbreak. The apartment buildings are owned by the city government and only single women aged 35 or under are allowed to stay there. The authorities have claimed that they are carrying out checks on more than 260,000 people who are closely associated with the church.

Raises travel alert

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry announced on March 7 that it was raising the travel alert across all regions of Japan. The announcement was made in light of growing concerns regarding the number of coronavirus cases in Japan. The threat level increase will go into effect from March 9 onwards.

Last week, Seoul had advised 'caution', which is a threat level lower than 'restraint' which is what has been announced now. According to reports, during its announcement, the ministry claimed that it had taken the drastic step because of the continued spread of the coronavirus in Japan and its effect on Koreans.

