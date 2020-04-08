Coronavirus: Spain Records 757 New Deaths, Total Reaches 14,555

The fear and panic revolving around the novel coronavirus pandemic has escalated to an unprecedented level and so have the cases, that have skyrocketed in the past few weeks. Spain, being the second most affected country, now has 1,46,690 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the fatality count in the country stands at 14,555 deaths, surpassing US' fatality rate in the past few days. Spain's latest coronavirus figures showed a decline in the number of new cases, however, the death rate due to COVID-19 has continued to increase.

Death rate surges in Spain

Around 757 new deaths due to coronavirus pandemic were recorded in Spain over the last 24 hours, escalating the daily toll of the death rate in the country for the second successive day. Even though the Health Ministry of Spain has confirmed a decline in the rate of new coronavirus cases, the number of lives claimed by the virus has continued to surge. Following the outbreak in the death rate, Spain recorded the world's second-highest death toll after Italy.

Not over yet

Salvador Illa, Spain's health minister was reported speaking at a news conference few days back, asking people to not be complacent yet. Illa said that the coronavirus outbreak is not over yet, but far from the end. Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez has already extended the lockdown until April 25 in view of the situation.

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 82,000 lives across the world and has infected over 14,32,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

