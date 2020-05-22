Coronavirus Survivor Shares Pictures Of 'horrifying' Body Transformation

A male nurse from California shared shocking images showing his body transformation from the time he was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus. Mike Schultz shared the image on Instagram warning netizens about the effect that coronavirus takes on one's body. In the post, Schultz shared two images, one from the time before contracting the disease and the other when he was admitted to a hospital after he fell sick.

"I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for 6 weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be. Amongst other things, covid19 reduced my lung capacity with pneumonia. Over 8 weeks I’ve been away from family and friends Getting stronger every day and working to increase my lung capacity. I’ll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time....maybe even do cardio," Schultz captioned the post on Instagram.

Will try to get his body back

According to reports, Schultz lost 20 kgs during his time at the hospital from being 83 kgs to 63 kgs after spending four and a half weeks in ventilation. Schultz was admitted to the hospital on March 16 and was put on a ventilator after experiencing trouble in breathing on his own. While talking to the press, Schultz said that he wanted to show people how badly coronavirus can affect a person and what happens after spending so much time on a ventilator. Schultz said that he will start working out again after he fully recovers and will try to get his body back.

(Image Credit: thebearded_nurse/Instagram)