Deliver Covid Tests To Homes Via Drones; Testing Every 30 Days Will Flatten Curve: Study

With the view to contain the spread of Coronavirus, a study suggested that COVID-19 tests should be delivered to people's homes using drones. According to reports, researchers from Sweden who are modelling the impact of drone-based test delivery suggested that 36 drones each carrying 100 tests could visit everyone in a city with a population of around 100,000 repeatedly every four days. They also suggested that running tests of individuals every 30 days would flatten the curve.

According to the researchers, the Coronavirus tests do not have to be conducted at a designated facility. Giving out a possible solution, they stated that drones can be used to distribute the tests to the people, as well as to collect them and bring them to the laboratories. They added that the lab test results can be given to people electronically.

Read: Andhra Pradesh govt announces zero-interest loans for women Self Help Groups amid COVID

However, according to them, a general lack of regulation around drone flights is a major obstacle to implementing drone-based test delivery. The researchers suggested that the authorities could design a set of regulations with different levels of strictness.

Read: COVID-19: Assam sends buses to bring back students stuck in Kota amid nationwide lockdown

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 2,830,051 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 197,245 people. In a ray of hope, around 798,772 people are also reported to have recovered.

Read: 'White Tigress which died of acute renal failure, found negative for COVID-19': Delhi Zoo

Read: Heartbreaking pic of cops sleeping on ground goes viral, netizens laud the #CoronaWarriors