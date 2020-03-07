Coronavirus Outbreak: Two Baggage Handlers At London Airport Test Positive

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, two British Airways baggage handlers working at London's Heathrow Airport have been reportedly tested positive. According to international media reports, the two workers are being quarantined at their home and their colleagues are also being tested for the illness. The deadly virus has affected nearly 90 countries and the number of confirmed cases has now reached 164 in UK.

The Heathrow Aiport in a statement reportedly said that it was working to protect both workers and passengers by cleaning surfaces and providing hand sanitizers. UK health agency also confirmed that they have a dedicated team at the airport to address coronavirus. As per reports, the airline had already halted all its flights to China and it is now limiting certain other flights as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

Governments worldwide have stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus. Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also announced a new funding package of 46 million pounds for urgent work and develop a rapid test for the disease. Johnson also said that the country is also fully prepared to battle the deadly coronavirus. Furthermore, he said that he could even ask the army to step in the worst-case scenario.

'Government's overriding priority'

While speaking to international media, the British PM said that he fully understands the public concern about the global spread of coronavirus but it was highly unlikely that the UK will see growing numbers. He further said that keeping Britain safe was the 'government’s overriding priority'. Talking about the army intervention, he said that the army is always ready to backfill but that would be under a 'reasonable worst-case scenario'.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 80 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,651 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 99 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,522.

