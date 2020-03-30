Coronavirus: What You Need To Know Today About The Global Outbreak

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the country’s voluntary national shutdown for a month, significantly changing his tone on the coronavirus pandemic only days after musing about the country reopening in a few weeks. He heeded public-health experts who told him the virus could claim over 100,000 lives in the U.S., perhaps more, if not enough is done to fight it.

COVID-19 continues its relentless spread, as the daily number of infections worldwide continues to jump sharply. World Health Organization figures show the increase in new infections is now about 70,000 per day - up from about 50,000 just days ago. More than 32,000 people have died worldwide. The U.S. had over 139,000 infections and 2,400 deaths, a running tally by a prominent university showed Sunday evening.

Italy reported more than 750 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to nearly 10,800 - vastly more than any other country. But the number of new infections showed signs of narrowing again. Officials said more than 5,200 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in four days, for a total of almost 98,000 infections.

Cases in India

Kerala- 202 (1 death)

Maharashtra - 203 (7 deaths)

Karnataka- 83 (3 deaths)

Telangana- 70 (1 death)

Gujarat- 63 (5 deaths)

Uttar Pradesh- 72

Rajasthan- 59

Delhi- 72 (2 death)

Punjab- 38 (1 death)

Haryana- 35

Tamil Nadu- 50 (1 death)

Madhya Pradesh- 39 (2 death)

J&K- 38 (2 death)

Ladakh- 13

Andhra Pradesh- 21

West Bengal- 21 (1 death)

Bihar- 15 (1 death)

Chandigarh- 8

Chattisgarh- 7

Uttrakhand- 7

Goa- 5

Himachal Pradesh- 3 (1 death)

Odisha- 3

Andaman & Nicobar- 2

Islands

Manipur- 1

Mizoram- 1

Puducherry- 1

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

The mammoth, $2.2 trillion stimulus package to shore up the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t provide what doctors, nurses and other health care providers need most: protective equipment.

New York state’s death toll from the outbreak climbed above 1,000 on Sunday, less than a month after the disease was first detected in the state. New York state accounts for more than 40% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19.

Risk factors other than age are becoming more apparent. As much as 10% to 15% of people under 50 have moderate to severe symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s handling of the coronavirus crisis meets with strong approval in her country.

Coronavirus pandemic causes tensions in the hard-hit European Union.

Impoverished Somalia has little in the way of health care to battle the coronavirus should the limited number of cases there rise.

Parents who have to report to work are scrambling to find adequate child care.

