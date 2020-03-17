The Debate
Coronavirus: Woman Shops For Elderly Couple Too Afraid To Enter Store, Netizens All Hearts

Rest of the World News

Oregon woman tweeted saying that she was disheartened to witness how helpless the older people were due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

A 25-year-old professional runner, Rebecca Mehra, is earning appreciation on social media for helping an elderly couple from Oregon in buying them essential supplies as the two were panic-stricken to even get out of the car amid coronavirus outbreak. 

The couple in their 80s had driven to the Safeway in Bend and waited for at least 45 minutes outside as they were too scared to go in. The lady then called out to Rebecca and requested her for help after she handed a $100 bill and a grocery list. Rebecca took to her official handle on Twitter to narrate their situation.

She tweeted saying that she was disheartened to witness how helpless the older people were due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak. She said that the old couple informed her that they had no immediate family to seek help from, and so, the lady asked if she was willing to buy her groceries. Rebecca further added that she felt compelled to assist, and therefore, she bought the old couple groceries and put it in their car trunk and gave back the change. Rebecca urged the audience to offer help to anybody they could during the hardship. 

Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Australian Cricketers Joining IPL 2020 And The Hundred In Doubt

Read: 'Test, Test, Test': WHO Chief On How Countries Should Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

Internet lauded the woman

The post on social media quickly became viral as users outpoured positive responses thanking Rebecca for her kindness. “Thank you. Kindness matters”, wrote one user. “Thank you for sharing this story. I’m a City Councilmember and it inspired me to start a volunteer program for community members to go grocery shopping and run errands for elderly neighbours”, wrote another. Users pointed out that the community needed more people like Rebecca to overcome the impact of the coronavirus panic among the people. The post currently has 572.7k likes and has been retweeted 106.08k times.

Read: Iran Closes Key Religious Sites In A Bid To Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Coronavirus Effect: Oscar Winner Patricia Arquette Quits Smoking

