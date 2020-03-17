Coronavirus: Woman Shops For Elderly Couple Too Afraid To Enter Store, Netizens All Hearts

A 25-year-old professional runner, Rebecca Mehra, is earning appreciation on social media for helping an elderly couple from Oregon in buying them essential supplies as the two were panic-stricken to even get out of the car amid coronavirus outbreak.

The couple in their 80s had driven to the Safeway in Bend and waited for at least 45 minutes outside as they were too scared to go in. The lady then called out to Rebecca and requested her for help after she handed a $100 bill and a grocery list. Rebecca took to her official handle on Twitter to narrate their situation.

She tweeted saying that she was disheartened to witness how helpless the older people were due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak. She said that the old couple informed her that they had no immediate family to seek help from, and so, the lady asked if she was willing to buy her groceries. Rebecca further added that she felt compelled to assist, and therefore, she bought the old couple groceries and put it in their car trunk and gave back the change. Rebecca urged the audience to offer help to anybody they could during the hardship.

I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out. Through the crack in the window she handed me a $100 bill and a grocery list, and asked if I — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

would be willing to buy her groceries.

I bought the groceries and placed them in her trunk, and gave her back the change. She told me she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 min before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Internet lauded the woman

The post on social media quickly became viral as users outpoured positive responses thanking Rebecca for her kindness. “Thank you. Kindness matters”, wrote one user. “Thank you for sharing this story. I’m a City Councilmember and it inspired me to start a volunteer program for community members to go grocery shopping and run errands for elderly neighbours”, wrote another. Users pointed out that the community needed more people like Rebecca to overcome the impact of the coronavirus panic among the people. The post currently has 572.7k likes and has been retweeted 106.08k times.

This brought tears to my eyes. This is a scary time! Thank you for being so kind, and thank you for sharing this. We need to follow your example and help! — Bourbon IS whiskey, Larry (@LindsayKnake) March 12, 2020

I’m wondering what made you “the right person” to ask. I’m happy you were able to help them. I hope things get better very soon. — Jenn Powell (@PilatesFun) March 12, 2020

How terrifying for them! Thank you for helping them out. Many community organizations need volunteers as personal shoppers for seniors. Maybe we can follow your lead! — Lindsay’s Mum (@christmasali) March 13, 2020

God bless you and your kindness. I'm crying thinking the same thing would happen to my parents if they were still alive 🙏🏻😭 — Piere Gerit (@mukakecut) March 13, 2020

This is so sad. What you did for them was nice. — 🌙Mars✨ (@wateronmars33) March 13, 2020

Thank you for inspiring me and obviously many others! Just called my grandparents and aunt to ask if I may do the same for them. Later I'll also ask elder strangers if I see some. — B Khaos + N (@benny86sound) March 13, 2020

