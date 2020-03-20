Coronavirus: Workers Face Extreme Poverty As Garment Factories Down Shutters

The fashion industry has urged people to step in and protect the wages of 40 million garment workers in its supply chains around the world who face extreme poverty as factories continue to down their shutters in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic.

As per the reports, many factories in the garment-producing countries including Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam have shut down operations due to the shortage of raw materials from China and declining orders from western clothing brands. Self-isolation and quarantine measures are being rapidly imposed by governments across the world and it is expected that there will be a mass closure of thousands of more factories in the days and week to come.

Western countries release fund

According to the reports, the campaigners are demanding that brands take responsibility for the millions of workers in their supply chains who are likely to fall into crippling poverty as they lose their jobs and struggle to provide for their families.

On the other hand, western countries have unleashed all their might to tackle the crisis. US President Donald Trump is calling it a war and has decided to do whatever it takes to contain the global pandemic. As per reports, western powers have announced packages up to one trillion dollars to manage the aftereffect on the economy due to the infectious disease.

$1tr rescue plan

According to reports, the United States has proposed a $1 trillion rescue plan, to boost the economy after the crisis is over. As per reports, the proposed rescue plan would see a possible $300 billion that would be used in helping small businesses avoid mass layoffs, $50 billion to help the airline industry and $150 billion to protect other sectors.

Meanwhile, the government of the United Kingdom unveiled a multi-billion pound or $39 billion rescue plan for its businesses and to support people's finances in these hard times. The United Kingdom government has promised to offer paid leave to its citizens even if they have not tested positive for the virus and have been just asked to stay at home because of symptoms.

