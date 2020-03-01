Coronavirus Outbreak: Greece Confirms Three New Cases Of Deadly Epidemic

Greece has reportedly confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry reportedly said on February 29, spiking the total number of coronavirus infections to a total of seven. The patients involve a man and a woman who are relatives to the previously confirmed case of the COVID-19, a man who had travelled from Italy and contracted the virus, suggest reports.

The health ministry of Greece told the media that all the patients are being medically treated at hospitals in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. It said that the patients have been isolated and are quarantined to stem the further spread of the disease.

Greek reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26, a woman with a travel history to Italy. Italy has seen a rapid surge in the cases of the COVID-19, as most neighbouring countries linked their cases with Italy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte blamed poor management hospitals in the country's north for the outbreak, which infected the largest number of people in Europe, as per the reports. Several foreign governments announced an additional measures for travellers arriving from Italy, particularly from the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

More cities in Italy can be under lockdown

According to the reports, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that more residents in Italy could face weeks in lockdown in an effort to curb the contagion spread of the COVID-19. He said that at least eleven towns,10 in Lombardy and one in neighbouring Veneto were currently under lockdown, with some 50,000 residents facing restrictions on free movement.

Regional authorities in Italy reportedly ordered gathering spots, such as schools, bars, restaurants, cinemas and discos to shut down until further notice. The safety measure protocol imposed in the country's northern province affected some 30 million inhabitants, confirmed reports.

