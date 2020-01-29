Coronavirus Outbreak: Wuhan Citizens Shout Slogan To Urge Each Other To 'stay Strong'

Chants of solidarity have reportedly been heard across the City of Wuhan as citizens took to their windows to extend support urging each other to ‘stay strong’. The residents that have been under lockdown to curb the global contagion of the disease took the initiative to shout 'Wuhan, Jiayou' from their balconies and windows. The phrase literally translates to “adding oil”, which meant ‘Keep going Wuhan’ as people conveyed a strong message from their high-rise apartment blocks to encourage people against their fight with the disease.

Residents sang Chinese National Anthem and patriotic songs

The video was circulated on the microblogging site Twitter by a resident of Wuhan. He said that the entire city was shouting the slogan “Wuhan Jiayou” that has proved to be very uplifting for the citizens. The clip was initially shared on Weibo, a site like Twitter in China and was filmed the sixth day since Wuhan has been on the lockdown restricting 11 million citizens within the city premises.

According to the reports, the residents not only shared the inspiriting verbal messages but also sang Chinese national anthem and patriotic songs from flats overlooking the desolated streets. The users on Twitter called the initiative moving and pledged their support.

I think this is so moving! 😓✊❤️ — Tracey McTague (@mctague) January 28, 2020

Come on Wuhan! — Priscilla Ara james (@equityhouse217) January 29, 2020

The city of Wuhan has been under quarantine during China’s busiest travel season, the lunar new year and residents due to travel restrictions have often shared posts on social media on coping with indoor boredom. The residents have shared videos that included dancing, fishing indoor and turning their dining table into makeshift table tennis in order to keep them going, reports suggest.

