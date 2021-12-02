Corruption In Afghan Security Forces Led To Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan: NATO Chief

Chief of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that the international military alliance became a victim of "mission creep" in Afghanistan as the international community enhanced it's aims from fighting terrorists to redeveloping the conflict-ridden country over two decades.

Speaking at the 'NATO's Outlook Towards 2030 and Beyond' meeting of alliance foreign ministers in Riga, Latvia, Stoltenberg's assertions came as a part of a session where the leaders discussed the lessons learned in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported.

"That broader task proved much more difficult, so we must ensure that our levels of ambition remain realistic," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after chairing a meeting on Wednesday, as per AP.

It is pertinent to mention that NATO took over the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan in 2003. This was at least two years after the US-led coalition invaded the country to drive away the Taliban harbouring Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was the mastermind of the September 11 terror attacks in the US.

Laden was shot dead in Pakistan in 2011. Despite the early completion of the crux mission, the international force continued to stay in Afghanistan and helped the war-torn country build up an Afghan army with around 3,00,000 soldiers.

'Afghan security forces were riddled by corruption': NATO Chief

Despite the strength, the Afghan army withered within days after the withdrawal of the US-led forces and the eventual Taliban offensive. Explaining the possible reasons behind the erosion of the strong Afghan army, the NATO chief said that the local security forces were "hampered by corruption, poor leadership, and an inability to sustain their own forces" in spite of the international backing for years. Calling it a lesson learned, Stoltenberg stated, "For future, we must ensure that NATO training efforts create more self-sustaining forces."

Referring to the debacle at the Kabul Airport during the peak of evacuation in August, Stoltenberg emphasised that NATO should explore how to strengthen the military alliance's ability to conduct, short-notice, large scale, non-combatant evacuation efforts.

For the unversed, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul Airport on August 25 to board outbound flights after the Taliban took over the capital city. At least 13 were killed, including children and a number of US service members, the Pentagon had said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also present at the meeting chaired by Stoltenberg. Acknowledging NATO's actions in Afghanistan, Blinken lauded their commitment and efforts in preventing the Afghan territory from becoming a safe haven for terrorists during the 20 years time. “For 20 years, NATO made sure that Afghanistan could not again become a safe haven for terrorists who threaten our countries and our people,” Blinken said, as per AP. He also added that "Now, NATO remains fully committed to the fight against terrorism worldwide and we will use all our capabilities to aid in that fight.”

Taliban takeover and aftermath

More than 1,00,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in late August during the final days of US airlift when US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of US-led allied forces after 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan. However, thousands have still remained in the country that is currently reeling from humanitarian and economic crises, desperate to flee amid uncertainty over the Taliban regime.

(With inputs from AP)

