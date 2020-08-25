Russia: Cosmonaut Ivan Vagner At ISS Shares Photos Of 'special Guests'

Recently, a Russian astronaut currently at the International Space Station shared an image to be very similar of what he thought to be UFOs. Ivan Vagner, a Russian cosmonaut at ISS while capturing the peak of aurora borealis passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude and observed a flash of five tiny objects.

Space agency to verify video

The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora. pic.twitter.com/Hdiej7IbLU — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

According to the reports, the Russian Space agencies are further studying the clip for further verification after he shared the clip on Twitter hinting that these might be the UFOs. He posted the video on August 19 captioning, "Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse. The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora".

P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

P.P.S. The information was brought to the notice of Roscosmos management, the materials were sent to TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020



He came with a follow-up tweet where he mentioned about the five objects spotted flying at around 9-12 seconds. He wrote, "At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?" adding that the frames were captured one per sec. He also mentioned that the one-minute video clip has been sent to the Roscosmos management, TsNIIMash, and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further verification of the objects.

The netizens reacted to Ivan's video after watching it. One wrote, "Staggering views". The second user wrote, "That is beautiful Ivan. Thank you for sharing.". Some users linked the event to Starlink. Another wrote, "Beautiful". Another user excitedly wrote, "look at 18 sec. 2 lights left side of picture". "Look at 11 sec!! there are 4 lights alined in the left", commented another.

Another person wrote, "Space junk that happens to be flying right alongside each other ...Can we give the Russian cosmonaut some credit. We all happen to be underneath the same sky." Another user commented, "Waooo ~~~quiet beautiful aurora & Countless stellar blazeStar-struckSparkling thanks for sharing breathtaking scenery". Another exclaimed, "Absolutely beautiful! Thank you for sharing". "Beautiful color show! The 5 objects at 10 secs. starlink sats or too high for that?", questioned an user.

