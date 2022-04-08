While landing at the Juan Santamaria International Airport in Costa Rica's San Jose on Thursday, April 7, a DHL cargo plane slid off the runway and split into two halves, prompting the airport to temporarily shut down, The Associated Press reported. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.

Speaking about the accident, the Costa Rica Fire Department revealed that the Boeing 757 which took off from the Juan Santamaria Airport, had to return back due to a hydraulic system malfunction.

According to Aviation 24.be, on April 7, the DHL 'Aero Expreso Boeing 757-27A (PCF)’ with the registration HP-2010DAE was scheduled to fly cargo aircraft D07216 from San Jose, Costa Rica to Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Héctor Chaves, the head of the Fire Department, stated that the cargo plane slid, turned, and split in two upon landing. Rescuers had raced to the plane to evacuate the crew members from the accident area.

Hace pocos minutos en el aeropuerto internacional Juan Santamaría (Costa Rica), un Boeing 757 Carguero de #DHL aterrizó de emergencia. Último reporte entre pilotos y torre de control, indica fallo en el sistema hidráulico. pic.twitter.com/k4E0YCKM61 — Aviación Guayaquil (@AviacionGYE) April 7, 2022

UH: Bomberos atienden aeronave de #DHL, (#Boeing757, HP-2010DAE) tras salirse de pista 07 en el Aeropuerto Juan Santamaría #SJO #CostaRican

Autor desconocido pic.twitter.com/Uets03e1eY — Costa Rica Aviation (@CR_Aviation) April 7, 2022

Chaves said, "Units mobilised to remove the pilot and co-pilot. Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system.”

Both pilots in cargo plane crash unharmed

In addition to this, both the pilots were uninjured, according to a DHL representative, although one was receiving a medical examination as a precaution, The Associated Press reported. Daniel McGrath, a spokesperson for DHL, said that the firm has been working with airport officials following the incident to relocate the plane so that flights could continue. He also asserted that an investigation will be performed to ascertain the incident's cause.

The jet had just travelled approximately 35 miles from the airport when it asked permission to return from its intended journey to Guatemala City, according to Luis Miranda, Costa Rica's deputy director of civil aviation. He said that the cargo plane's sole crew members were the captain and co-pilot and that the plane had only around two and half hours of fuel onboard.

According to Aviation 24.be, DHL Aero Expreso S.A., is a Panama City-based freight airline. It is completely owned by Deutsche Post World Net and operates DHL-branded package and express services throughout Central and South America for the company.

(Image: AP)