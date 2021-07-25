Cottage On The Tiny Welsh Island In North Wales Is Up For Grabs, See More Details

A cottage on a tiny island off Anglesey in North Wales has gone on sale. This is an exclusive opportunity opened up for the public to purchase a spacious detached 5 bedroom, 3 living room residence on the Menai Strait. The serene and picturesque location has just one neighbour and is up for grabs if you have $1.2 million in your pocket. The historic house was constructed on the tiny Welsh Island in the 1700s as two fisherman's cottages before it was converted into a Victoria bathing station.

Check this unique opportunity to live on an island

According to Purple Bricks, this lavish Welsh Island cottage is spread across two-thirds of an acre of land with its own woodland and shared slipway. With its own pedestrian causeway and five minutes walk from the shore, it also has a plot of land for a garage block and enclosed parking. The house also has four reception rooms, five bedrooms and sash windows as well as a curved sunroom overlooking the garden. It also has fancy oil-fuelled underfloor heating and two bathrooms.

The visitors enter the porch area first, from which they lead onto a traditional entrance hall with a wine store and shower room on the side. Then one can see the kitchen and a utility room lie on the other side, as well as a study bedroom and a living and dining room with a sweeping bay window standing next to a smaller library, which leads on to the sunroom.

Leading upstairs, the cottage also has a large studio and living room bedroom, a master bedroom, two smaller bedrooms and the bathroom. According to sources, the property belongs to a retired builder and surveyor who had refurbished and renovated it. However, they have further moved on leaving the space up for sale. The property would suit well for a family who has an interest in sailing or fishing, as it has got its own harbour.

The idyllic location of the property makes it peaceful and isolated and at the same time in the vicinity of the mainland well suited for people who have to go off to work. The amazing studio on the top floor of the house makes it a perfect fit for an artist to exercise his/her creative juices. The sale of the cottage is up on the Purplebricks website at an asking price of £9,00,000 Rs 9.2 crore.

(IMAGE- PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)