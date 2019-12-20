'Cotton Candy' Exoplanets Spotted Orbiting Sun-like Star, Lightest Ever Found

A recent study conducted by astronomers with the help of Hubble Space Telescope reportedly spotted puffy planets orbiting the sun-like star in the system. According to astronomers, this new type of exoplanet is the lowest density ever found outside the solar system. Jessica Libby-Roberts, a graduate student in the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder is one of the authors of the study and said that the three planets in the system have a density less than 0.1 grams per cubic centimetre of volume and for a Jupiter-sized ball of cotton candy, that's really low density.

According to reports, the scientists estimate that lightweight gases like hydrogen and helium are responsible for the puffy worlds, but a methane haze is also in the mix which is causing the obscuring atmospheric layer. The researchers also believe that the exoplanets are rapidly shedding their gas because they're dumping billions of tons of material per second into space and if this keeps up over a billion years, the big puffy planets will shrink down significantly. Zachory Berta-Thompson, study co-author and an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, while talking to an international media outlet said that the system is however fairly young. He further added this system offers a unique laboratory for testing theories of early planet evolution.

IAU picks Sanskrit, Bengali names for exoplanet

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has also selected the names suggested by two young students for exoplanets from 1,717 suggestions submitted by youngsters from across the country. The two youngsters are a 13-year-old Pune student Vidyasagar Daud and a 20-year-old Surat youth and student of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Ananya Bhattacharya. Their names have been selected for exoplanet HD 86081 b and its host star HD 86081, respectively. The exoplanet which was discovered by US astronomers in 2013, will now be called “Santamas”, Sanskrit for “clouded”. Its host star will be named “Bibha”, a Bengali pronunciation of the Sanskrit word ‘Vibha’ meaning “a bright beam of light”. This name has another meaning to it as it seeks to honour Indian physicist Dr Bibha Chowdhuri as well.

