Countries Like Pakistan Contributed To Plight Of Rohingyas: European Think Tank

A European think-tank has declared in its commentary that 'external actors like Pakistan' have also played a role in supporting the plight of Rohingya Muslims. As the Myanmar pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi defended her country against accusations of 'genocide' in the International Court of Justice, the European research institution said on December 14 that unless 'countries like Pakistan' are compelled to 'stop exporting terror' the likelihood of a grievance in a foreign land would always be there.

The European Foundation For South Asian Studies also said the Rohingya people have 'suffered enough' and 'deserve nothing less' than a dignified return to their home with respect and equality under the law. EFSAS thinks that the 'terror-supporting countries' must also be held accountable along with Myanmar at the ICJ because due to their minuscule proportion among the Rohingyas that were violence-prone and then 'turned them into terrorists'.

According to official website, EFSAS said, “Pakistan in this case, must also be held responsible and brought to book for the terrible retribution that the vast majority of the Rohingyas, who are peace-loving, non violent, family people, have had to endure because of Pakistan’s ill-considered and ill-intentioned encouragement to the minority among the Rohingyas with an affinity for the gun.”

EFSAS cited Suu Kyi

The commentary also cited Suu Kyi's statement before the United Nations court that the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) has received weapons along with explosives training from Afghan and Pakistani militants.

Suu Kyi said, “The situation in Rakhine state is complex and not easy to fathom. The troubles in Rakhine state … go back into past centuries and have been particularly severe. ARSA has received weapons and explosives-training from Afghan and Pakistani militants”.

Myanmar’s security forces are accused of mass murder, rape and expulsion of the Rohingya Muslim minority community from the Rakhine state. Myanmar’s State Counsellor reiterated that the crackdown, in 2017, was a result of “internal conflict” and the country’s military retaliated to the attack launched local armed groups. She has been able to successfully mobilise the mass in her support by becoming the first national leader to personally address the tribunal.

