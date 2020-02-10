The Debate
Countries Must Step Up Preparations For Possible Arrival Of Coronavirus: WHO

Rest of the World News

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO warned that all the confirmed cases of coronavirus could be accelerated soon.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Countries

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation has warned that all the confirmed cases of coronavirus transmitted by people who never travelled to China could be ‘Tip Of an Iceberg’ and asked all the countries to step up their preparation for the virus. This comes as the deadly virus has claimed nearly 910 lives and infected over 40,000 in China.

May indicate more widespread transmissions

Ghebreyesus’ remarks came as members of WHO lead International Expert Mission on Monday flew to China to help coordinate the response to the outbreak. He later took to Twitter to say that there have been concerning instances of coronavirus spread from people who haven’t travelled to China. He added that the detection of these cases may indicate more widespread transmission. 

He also warned that the virus spread outside China appeared to be slow but can be accelerated soon. He also asked all the countries to prepare for the virus’ possible arrival and to put in their best efforts to contain it. In further tweets, he reiterated his call for all nations to share whatever they can on the virus.

Published:
