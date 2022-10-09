Countries Praise India's Contribution To India-UN Development Partnership Fund

As the India-UN Partnership Development Fund marks its fifth anniversary in 2022, prominent UN figures, Permanent Representatives from cooperating nations, and Resident Coordinators who assist project implementation at the national level, expressed their views on the fund's progress to date.

According to the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, this is considered to be a momentous occasion to acknowledge how the South-South collaboration vision is ingrained in the Fund's ambition and design which expanded throughout the Global South and became transformative for partner nations and communities.

Furthermore, the Fund not only made progress toward accomplishing its ambitious goals and making a significant contribution to "the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals by and in support of developing countries, but it also rose to the occasion in the face of new and intensifying challenges," as per the office.

Prominent UN figures, Permanent Representatives remark on the fund

On this occasion, the PR for the Gambia, Lamin B. Dibba underlined India's distinctive and historic contribution to the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

During the celebration of the fund's fifth anniversary, Permanent Representative of Morocco Omar Hilale, said, “The India-UN development partnership fund is a practical demonstration of bankable partnerships with developing countries aiming at advancing and accelerating the sustainable developments towards the world. Morocco is a strong advocate for South-South cooperation."

Taking to Twitter, Permanent Mission of Morocco to the UN noted that Ambassador Hilale said, “The Kingdom of Morocco deeply appreciates the genuine solidarity that has historically guided the Government and people of India.”

Malawi's ambassador, Agnes Chimbri-Molande also commended the India-UN development partnership fund and stated that it aims to have a transformational SDG effect through South-South collaboration.

In addition to this, Usha Rao-Monari, the Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Program, stated that India's substantial contributions to the India-UN Development Partnership Fund demonstrate its determination to be a 'true catalyst' for international sustainable development.

According to her, “It also offers an affirmation of India's multilateral approach towards increasing and raising the prosperity of all nations and all people particularly the most vulnerable."

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund is a specific facility that was created inside United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFSSC) in the year 2017. It is managed by United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) and conducted in cooperation with the United Nations system, and sponsored and directed by the Government of the Republic of India. With a goal on the least developed nations and small island developing states, the India-UN Development Partnership Fund promotes Southern-owned and -led, demand-driven, and transformative sustainable development initiatives throughout the developing world. Projects funded by the Fund are carried out by UN agencies in close coordination with the cooperating nations.

