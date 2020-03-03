New York Couple Welcomes Second Leap Day Child Beating 2.1 Million Odds

Beating 2.1 million odds, a couple in the US whose first child was on February 29 welcomed their second child on the same date, international media reported. New York-based Lindsay Demchak and her husband Dame Demchak welcomed their second child, Scout at Coney Island Hospital on this year’s leap day.

According to experts, the odds of being born on the leap days are one in 1,461. But it was incredibly rare for the second child to be born on February 29 as well. The chance of two children born back to back on the leap day was one in 2.1 million, international media reported. According to experts, the actual odds are very complicated to work out but the 2.1million number is correct if both events happened entirely at random and every day was a possibility.

Read: Baby Frowning At Doctors Immediately After Birth Takes Internet By Storm

Read: Cancer Patient Gives Birth To Her First Baby Through Egg-freezing Technique

'Will make it big on leap days'

According to media reports, Scout was due to be born on March 4. However, on February 28, Lindsay started having contraction just after midnight and within minutes, it became worse. “It wasn’t a joke anymore,” Dane told international media. Speaking to international media, the couple said they plan to celebrate their elder son Omri’s birthday on February 28 and Scout’s birthday on March 1. They also said that they will make it a big thing on every leap day.

Read: Idaho Targets Transgender People, Birth Certificate Changes

Read: J-K Admin Directs Health Officials To Implement Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration By June

Another rare birth

In a first, fertility doctors in France have announced the birth of a baby to a cancer patient from an immature egg that was matured in the laboratory, then thawed and fertilised five years later. According to a study published in the leading cancer journal Annals of Oncology, the baby boy was born to a 34-year-old French woman who was infertile because she had been treated with chemotherapy for breast cancer five years earlier.

The study further stated that the doctors removed seven immature eggs from the woman's ovaries before she started her cancer treatment and used in vitro maturation (IVM), a technique that enables them to further develop the eggs in the laboratory. The mature eggs were then frozen by means of vitrification, which freezes the eggs very rapidly in liquid nitrogen to reduce the chances of ice crystals forming and damaging the cell.