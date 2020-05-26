Dutch Court Asks Woman To Delete Her Grandchildren's Photos From Facebook, Here's Why

In a unique verdict, a Dutch court ordered a woman to remove photos of her grandchildren from Facebook after she posted the images without permission from the children's mother. The lady was given one week’s duration to take down the photos as the family’s personal matter transformed into a legal battle that ended up in The Court of First Instance of Gelderland. The incident came to light when the tech lawyer, Neil Brown, shared the details of the case on Twitter.

The court ruled that the grandmother from the Netherlands was violating the European Union’s strict online privacy rules, and therefore, the court ordered to delete pictures or pay a daily fine of €50 (about $54.50) for every day the photos remained uploaded publicly, with a maximum fine of €1,000 (about $1,089), according to the details of the case shared by Brown. The court’s ruling came under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect in 2018. The law prohibits the collection of personal data of a citizen of the EU, without their explicit consent, as per the reports.

By posting a photo of her grandchildren on Facebook, a Dutch court held that a grandmother was processing their personal data and fell within the scope of the GDPR.



The court could not be sure it was “domestic purposes”. https://t.co/rhYoWybDu9 — Neil Brown (@neil_neilzone) May 21, 2020

The lawyer Neil Brown explained in several tweets that “had the grandmother put restrictions in place in terms of who could see the images, she might’ve been clear under the ‘domestic purposes’ exemption, but because the courts could not determine how the images were protected, it ruled as it did.”

The court did not have information about how the grandmother restricted viewing of her account (from other people, as well as search engines), or what controls there were on re-distribution.



If restrictions were in placing, it might have met the test for “domestic purposes”. pic.twitter.com/bakg26Tq0y — Neil Brown (@neil_neilzone) May 21, 2020

Children underage, under legal parent authority

According to the mother’s statement, publishing the children's pictures on social media can seriously violate their privacy, a news media report confirmed. Also, she added, the Gelderland judge agreed that the grandmother did not have permission to post the pictures under General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation. As per the reports, the court pointed out that the children were underaged, and the law did not normally apply to the storage of personal data within personal circles.

(Image Credit: Pixabay/ Representative Image)