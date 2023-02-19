Court Gives 5 Yrs-jail Term To Russia TV Presenter, Who Called For Drowning Ukrainian Kids

Ukranian court has sentenced a five year-jail term for a pro-war Russian TV presenter Anton Krasovsky who called for Ukranian children to be drowned. According to Pravada.com, Krasovsky had been sentenced to a jail term for charges that include calling for genocide in Ukraine and encouraging the overthrow of Ukraine's government.

Earlier in October, Krasovsky said that all the Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been thrown into the river. The court that sentenced Krasovsky to prison stated, "Following a public accusation by prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the director of a Russian propaganda TV channel was found guilty of public calls for genocide and forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order (Article 442.2, Article 109.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). " Krasovsky is "sentenced to the maximum possible sentence under the sanctions of the articles: 5 years in prison with confiscation of property," reported Pravda.com.

Reports say that Krasovsky, through his news channel, influenced the Russian audience, talked about strict measures against Ukrainians, and called for the physical extermination of part of Ukraine. He also said derogatory things about the existence of Ukraine as an independent and sovereign nation and openly criticised the Zelenskyy-led government, the outlet said.

Krasovsky while talking with Russian writer Sergey Lukyanenko suggested that Ukranian children should be drowned into the water with current. He said that he visited Ukraine as a child in 1980 and that Russian-speaking Ukrainian children told him that Ukraine had been occupied by "moskali," an offensive term used for Russians in Ukraine.

"Those [kids] should have been drowned in Tysyna, where the duck is drifting [an allusion to the Ukrainian folk song Plyve Kacha po Tysyni, or A Duck Drifting Along Tysyna. Those kids have to be drowned. As soon as they say that Moskali occupied [Ukraine], throw them in the river where the currents are strong," the presenter said.

He also said that Ukrainian children should be stuffed in huts in the Carpathians and set on fire, the outlet reported.

Image: ANI