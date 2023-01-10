Court Orders Removal Of Brasília Governor After Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Buildings

Brazilian supreme court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, ordered Brasília governor, to be removed from his position for 90 days over the recent unrest and upheavel wreaked on the government buildings in US Capitol style, agencies reported on Monday, January 9 citing court document. This came after the Rocha shared a video apoligizing for the events that caught the global attention. “I want to apologise to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for what happened today in our city, what happened here in our city today was simply unacceptable.”

"The attacks could only have happened with the acquiescence, or even direct involvement, of public security and intelligence authorities,” wrote another Supreme Court judge demanding immediate removal of Brasília governor.

'They are criminals'

In the visuals shared on Twitter, Brazil's communications minister, Paulo Pimenta, showed to viewers what had happened to his offcie. In the video shot on the second floor of the presidential palace, Pimeta showed the destruction caused by the protesters, saying, “It’s criminal what they’ve done. It’s revolting." "They are criminals and they need to be treated like criminals for what they’ve done to democracy and Brazil," he wrote. Brazilian authorities arrested more than 1,000 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro and removed Brasília’s federal district governor, a key ally, from his post as they stormed the Brazilian presidential palace and made attempts to overthrow the country’s newly-elected president.

On Sunday, supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed into the country's Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court, causing chaos and destruction in a disturbing reminder of the US Capitol attack in January of 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Security forces were able to retake the three buildings around 6:30 pm local time, and nearly 400 people were arrested in connection with the attacks, as per CNN.

In response, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a federal security intervention in the capital city of Brasília, bringing policing under the control of the central government, which will last until January 31. Lula criticized the actions of law enforcement bodies, saying they showed "incompetence, bad faith, or malice," and promised swift action. Lula Da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the presidential election run-offs last year, toured the wreckage of the presidential palace after the attacks.