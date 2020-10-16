13-year-old COVID 'negative' Girl Infects 11 Relatives, CDC Warns Kids Can Transmit Virus

A 13-year-old girl who contracted the novel coronavirus led to a COVID-19 outbreak in the US after she infected 11 people across four different states ― including Illinois. The teenager was out on a three-week vacation over the summers with several family members at the suburban Cook County, local public health officials confirmed. The case, published in a CDC report, is increasing evidence that children and adolescents were able to efficiently transmit SARS-CoV-2.

According to a Cook County Department of Public Health spokeswoman, while the community wasn’t currently at risk from this outbreak that had occurred months ago, it does show that children at 13 years can be the index or the primary spreader of the contagious disease. As many as five households were found to be impacted as thirteen of the index patient’s relatives sought viral testing, as per the CDC’s report published on October 9. At least three children and adolescents were symptomatic to the infection, who were not tested at the time, but a chemiluminescent immunoassay was performed later that detected total antibody to SARS-CoV-2. CDC healthcare experts reviewed the case later as per the federal law and CDC policy.

U.S. #COVID19 cases continue to increase, with 359,835 new cases reported in the last week. Take steps to prepare for an outbreak in your community. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart. Learn more: https://t.co/1nMYQAjpSq pic.twitter.com/XkpJ5NGhl7 — CDC (@CDCgov) October 14, 2020

“The patient was exposed during a large COVID-19 outbreak in June 2020,” the CDC said. “Because of her exposure, she sought testing for SARS-CoV-2 after returning home. A rapid antigen test performed 4 days after exposure, when she was asymptomatic,” it added.

Read: Asian Shares Mixed Amid 2nd Wave Coronavirus, Election Fears

Read: Chinese Company Offers Coronavirus Vaccine To Students

Serves as 'warning' for families

The only symptom the child experienced was nasal congestion 2 days later. The very same day the girl’s brother and family attended a gathering with 15 other relatives, in age from 9 to 72 years. “The relatives did not wear face masks or practice physical distancing,” the CDC informed.

“This data contributes to the evidence that children and adolescents can transmit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes (COVID-19)," the CDC said in the report. It also serves as a warning for families considering traveling and staying under the same roof this the holiday season. The findings also stress the need for people exposed to COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days and not meet gatherings as per the interstate travel when mandated by the state, CDC said to the sources of US broadcaster Today.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 63,371 Cases In 24 Hours; 64,53,780 Recover So Far

Read: Gordon Ramsay Violates Coronavirus Rules After His Trip To Attend Son's Ceremony