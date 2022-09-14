COVID-19 Alert: Another Variant BA.4.6 Emerges In UK And US; Know All Key Details Here

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, another variant has emerged in both United States and the United Kingdom. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), it has traced samples of another COVID variant- BA.4.6. The health agency said in August, around 3.3% of the samples tested in the country were suffering from the latest version. However, the figures changed dramatically to 9% in the past 30 days. A similar situation is also noticed in the US where the latest variant accounts for nearly 9% of the cases, with other countries also witnessing the same pattern. Notably, the newly detected version is an offshoot of the BA.4 subvariant of the Omicron COVID variant.

Is BA.4.6 more infectious than earlier COVID-19 variants?

While speaking to news agency PTI, Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster, BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of omicron. It was first detected in January 2022 in South Africa and has since spread around the world alongside the BA.5 variant. He said it was not clear from where the virus originally emerged, but scientists believe it could be a recombinant variant. Recombination happens when two different variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) infect the same person, at the same time.

"While BA.4.6 will be similar to BA.4 in many ways, it carries a mutation to the spike protein, a protein on the surface of the virus which allows it to enter our cells. This mutation, R346T, has been seen in other variants and is associated with immune evasion, meaning it helps the virus to escape antibodies acquired from vaccination and prior infection," said Mohammed.

Is BA.4.6 more deadly?

Though it is not clear whether the latest version is more infectious than earlier versions, experts noted the spreading capacity might be the same as other Omicron variants. Besides, the lecturer also claimed that the symptoms might not fatally affect the people and added it is unlikely that the variant will cause more deaths. BA.4.6 appears to be even better at evading the immune system than BA.5, the currently dominant variant, he noted.

According to the UKHSA’s briefing, early estimates suggest BA.4.6 has a 6.55% relative fitness advantage over BA.5 in England. This indicates that BA.4.6 replicates more quickly in the early stages of infection and has a higher growth rate than BA.5. The relative fitness advantage of BA.4.6 is considerably smaller than that of BA.5 over BA.2, which was 45% to 55%.

Can vaccines deal with the new variant?

Though scientists underscored that the vaccine is less effective in fighting the newer version, they have appealed to the people to get themselves inoculated at the earliest. Meanwhile, one preprint study shows that BA.4.6 evades protection from Evusheld, an antibody therapy designed to protect people who are immuno-compromised and don’t respond as well to COVID vaccines. Moreover, the University of Oxford has reported that people who had received three doses of Pfizer’s original COVID vaccine produce fewer antibodies in response to BA.4.6 than to BA.4 or BA.5.

As the researchers are examining the effectiveness of the booster dose, they underscored the vaccines of other manufacturers may work effectively against BA.4.6.

Image: Pixabay

