COVID-19: Bangladesh Shuts Border With India For 14 Days Amid Second Wave; Trade To Go On

As India faces a deadly outbreak of COVID-19, Bangladesh has restricted the movement of citizens by shutting down borders for two weeks. Md Jobayed Hosen, Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Tripura, informed that they are considering giving permission to stranded Bangladeshis, particular patients and their attendants. The action came after Bangladesh decided to shut borders on Sunday. The trade between the two countries is still on.

Several Bangladeshi nationals had protested after the announcement of sealing the borders was made. The protestors had complained about the sudden announcement and demanded at least 24 hrs of time. On Monday nearly 1000 Bangladeshi people were restricted from travelling between the two countries despite having medical visas. Earlier it was decided that people having medical visas will be allowed to travel.

Countries put restrictions on Indian travellers

Many countries earlier announced a ban on travellers from India by discontinuing air facilities. UK, EU, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, UAE, Hong Kong, and Singapore has banned flights from India. The US, on the other hand, has advised citizens to not travel to India even after getting fully vaccinated. The action from these countries came after India witnessed an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. Several passengers in foreign country airports had also tested positive for the virus making it a matter of concern for international authorities. The current virus mutant that India is battling with is spreading faster compared to last year.

India COVID-19

India is continuously reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases as the second wave of the virus has hit. With a higher number of fresh COVID-19 cases, the fatality rate has also increased in the country. The virus has killed more than 2 lakh people with 3,286 deaths in the last 24 hours. India, on Tuesday, reported 3,62,770 fresh cases, another record-breaking spike in new cases. States that crossed previous records on Tuesday included Kerala with 32,819, poll-bound state West Bengal with 16,403, Tamil Nadu reported 15,830, followed by Gujarat (14,352), Haryana (11,931), Telangana (10,122), Uttarakhand (5,703). Maharashtra continues to be the top contributor with 66,358 fresh COVID-19 cases and it is followed by UP, Kerala, and Karnataka.

(inputs from ANI)