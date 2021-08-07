COVID-19: Amid Drop In Cases, Cambodia Lifts Ban On Travellers From India

Cambodia has lifted a ban on passengers from India on August 6. The decision has been taken after witnessing a drop in COVID-19 cases, reported Xinhua citing a statement of the Southeast Asian country's Health Minister Mam Bunheng. Cambodia had banned travellers from India in April to curb the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Cambodia lifts ban on travellers from India

As per the report, Health Minister Mam Benhueng asserted that Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has approved the lifting of the ban on people travelling from India. Bunheng in the statement added that the order of lifting ban on travellers from India will take effect from Saturday, reported Xinhua. According to the Health Ministry of Cambodia, as of August 7, the country has reported 522 new COVID-19 cases which brought the national case total to 80,335. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 has reached 1,537 fatalities in Cambodia. 74,745 people have recovered from the virus in the country.

It is worth mentioning that Cambodia has started vaccinating their minors against COVID-19. According to The Associated Press, the country has aimed to vaccinate about two million people aged between 12 to 17 years before November this year. In order to curb the spread of the virus, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged all parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Hun Sen added that he expected the schools to reopen once the vaccination drive is complete.

COVID-19 situation in India

As of August 7, India has reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 4,12,153 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The death count stands at 4,27,371 with 617 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

IMAGE: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage

(With Inputs from AP)