COVID-19: As China Crawls To Normalcy, Families Collect Belongings Of Deceased Loved Ones

In the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak which claimed over 3000 lives in China, healthcare workers in China are now tasked with the painful job of returning the belongings of the deceased patients to their loved ones. A heartbreaking video emerged from Wuhan where medical professionals were seen going through tedious records and returning back the belongings of the deceased patients to their families. One of the healthcare professionals revealed that she wanted to do this in person so as to provide some closure to the families of those who had succumbed to the disease.

China's Coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely. Around 1,290 cases were added to its death tally.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed around 1,46,847 lives across the world and has infected over 2,183,452 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the US, UK, Iran, Germany and France surpassed it in the number of deaths due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

