COVID-19: AstraZeneca Claims Victory In Legal Battle With EU Over Vaccine Supply

AstraZeneca on June 18 claimed that the European Union has lost a legal case against the pharmaceutical company over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines. AstraZeneca had committed in a contract to do its best to deliver 300 million doses to the 27-nation bloc by the end of June, however, production problems led the company to revise down its target to 100 million vaccines. The supply cuts then delayed the EU’s vaccination drive in the first quarter of the year, which led to a bitter dispute and the EU’s legal action to get at least 120 million doses by the end of June.

On Friday, AstraZeneca said that a judge in Brussels ordered delivery of 50 million doses by 27 September 2021. The firm said that the judgement also acknowledged that the difficulties experienced by AstraZeneca had a substantial impact on the delay. It added that the company now looks forward to a renewed collaboration with the European Commission to help combat the pandemic in Europe.

‘Good results for Europe’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on the other hand, said that Friday’s ruling supported the EU’s view that AstraZeneca had failed to meet its commitment. While taking to Twitter, Von der Leyen said that the decision to rapidly deliver 20 million doses is also “good news” for the bloc’s vaccination drive. It is worth mentioning that if AstraZeneca misses the court-given deadlines then it would face a penalty of “10 euros ($11.8) per dose not delivered”.

Meanwhile, the EU last month had launched a second lawsuit against the drugmaker seeking financial penalties for the delays to vaccine supply. EU has reportedly said that it invested 2.7 billion euros ($3.8 billion), including 336 million ($408 million) to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s serum at four factories. It further even accused AstraZeneca of misleading the EU’s executive arm by providing unclear data on the delivery delays.

The 27-nation bloc had mainly argued that the vaccine producer should have utilised the production sites in the bloc and the UK for the supplies to the European Union as part of a “best reasonable effort”. EU had also added that 50 million doses that should have been delivered to the bloc went to third world countries “in violation” of the signed contract.

