COVID-19: Bangladesh Lifts Weeks-long Lockdown; Shops, Malls, Offices To Reopen

Ending its weeks-long strict lockdown imposed against the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh is all set to unlock on Wednesday, stated a government order. With this, the restrictions on public and vehicular movement will be lifted and all shops and offices will also reopen. Bangladesh's Cabinet Division had issued a circular in this regard on Sunday stating that shops, malls, banks and other financial institutions will also be allowed to open maintaining the health guidelines.

Bangladesh begins unlocking

Meanwhile, the government has issued certain protocols to be followed during the process of unlocking. While the malls have been allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm, the buses and trains can carry passengers at full capacity but can't operate more than 50% of their total vehicles every day. Besides, hotels and restaurants are allowed to open at half their capacity while there has been no announcement about the reopening of educational institutions. The government was forced to impose the lockdown in the country following the resurgence in COVID-19 cases since the month of June. The lockdown in the country began on July 1 and continued till July 14. After relaxing restrictions for a week on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival which was celebrated on July 21, it re-imposed the lockdown from July 23 to August 10 to further contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Nearly 18 million doses of vaccine given to people

On the final day of the lockdown on Tuesday, the country's Directorate General of Health Services reported 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 264 new deaths, bringing the number of total cases to around 14,00,000 and the total death toll to over 23,000. It is to be noted here that about 60% of its 23,000 virus-related deaths and more than half of its total infections have been recorded since the beginning of April, whereas, at least 180 doctors have lost their lives since April 2020, and more than 3,000 doctors and 6,000 health care workers have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, the Bangladesh Medical Association has said, adding that since the country began mass vaccination in February, nearly 18 million doses have been given to people, including both first and second doses.

