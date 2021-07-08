COVID-19: Bangladesh's Capital Dhaka Records A Spike In Infection Rate From 3% To 28%

The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka recorded a huge spike from 3% to 28% since June, 2021. In the present scenario, the city hospitals may run out of beds if the rate of COVID-19 positive patients does not come down. As per Dhaka Tribune data, ANI reported that Bangladesh's capital city has recorded a total of 5,500 deaths so far, taking the overall death rate of Bangladesh to 36.32%. Bangladesh has also extended its ongoing "strict" nationwide lockdown till July 14 at midnight in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

ANI reported the statement of Prof MD Morshed, pro vice-chancellor of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College from DT, "It was crucial to stop hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients." He added, "As of(Tuesday), We had 60% of the COVID-19 unit beds vacant. It might sound like a lot, but I am pretty sure we will run out of beds soon if the infection rate keeps going up at this rate."

Bangladesh COVID-19 tally

On Wednesday,July 7, Bangladesh again reported 11,162 positive cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 31.32%. The death toll also jumped high and broke the previous record of 164 deaths in a single day. Now the total number of deaths in the state is 201. According to health officials, the pandemic has killed 15,593 people in the country so far. After analyzing the critical situation of coronavirus disease, the DGHS spokesman Nazmul Islam said, that they need to turn existing health facilities and infrastructure into COVID-19 centers.

Islam told PTI, "The fatality and infection rates are on the rise...the situation is alarming as we are yet to see the peak of the pandemic." He further added, "People must stay indoors as much as possible as we are running out of our resources to face the crisis."

As per DGHS data, southwestern Khulna remained a coronavirus containment zone in terms of deaths and cases, among the other 64 districts. Out of total positive cases, the doctors said that 80% of people are infected with the Delta variant.

(IMAGE: PIXABAY/AP)